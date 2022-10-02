Create New Account
Nord Stream attack shows Putin’s war is JUST BEGINNING
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago
Glenn Beck


Sep 30, 2022 Who sabotaged the Nord Stream pipeline? And what does this mean for the world moving forward? Representative Chris Stewart joins Glenn to dissect it all. He explains why signs suggest Russia may have been responsible for the pipeline attack, and why this event shows Putin’s war is just beginning: ‘And if Russia did this…it shows you that there's a lot of things that they [still] have available to them that are going to make them really difficult for us, through the next six months.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iefzQwECaN4

Keywords
current eventsattackpoliticspresidentrussiawarputinglenn beckpipelinenord streamchris stewart

