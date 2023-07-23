Judgment Is Coming To America And To The World

When you get time, read Hosea chapter 4 verses 1-6 in the Bible. Here is a summary. The Lord is speaking to Israel but this applies to any area where there is sin and lack of knowledge. In this passage of scripture, he is saying, “there is no truth mercy, faithfulness, no knowledge of God in the land.

By swearing, and lying, and killing, and stealing, and committing adultery, they break out, and people kill one another. Therefore, people in the land will be filled with sadness, and all living things including your pets will grow sick and die; Don’t blame anyone. You are just like your preachers because they are not right either and they are going down and “I will destroy this land” says the Lord. This land is going down also because the truth is rejected. But the Lord says “Because thou hast kept the word of my patience, I also will keep thee from the hour of temptation, which shall come upon all the world, to try them that dwell upon the earth.” (Revelation 3:10)



