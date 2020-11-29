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Good Morning Baby - 2020 - Acoustic Demo
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23 views • November 29, 2020
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Just wrote it this morning Halloween 2020, between 5 am to about 9 am. Recorded in one shot, no editing. I don't know how many takes (a lot). I just count it as practice. No click track. Very raw, but that's how I like it. I reserve the right to come back and develop this into a screaming hard rock ballad in the future. :)
Oh, the guest vocalist in the last second or two was Anna. She always has to show me up.
I think this is how I am going to start recording now, just so I can get something out there while I am learning. At some point I will include some other instruments, but I have a long way to go with just the guitar right now.
Picture in the video by
Yuri Efremov
@24frames_majestic
Just wrote it this morning Halloween 2020, between 5 am to about 9 am. Recorded in one shot, no editing. I don't know how many takes (a lot). I just count it as practice. No click track. Very raw, but that's how I like it. I reserve the right to come back and develop this into a screaming hard rock ballad in the future. :)
Oh, the guest vocalist in the last second or two was Anna. She always has to show me up.
I think this is how I am going to start recording now, just so I can get something out there while I am learning. At some point I will include some other instruments, but I have a long way to go with just the guitar right now.
Picture in the video by
Yuri Efremov
@24frames_majestic
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