Good Morning Baby - 2020 - Acoustic Demo

Hey! if you all like it, Don't forget to hit the thumbs up!



Just wrote it this morning Halloween 2020, between 5 am to about 9 am. Recorded in one shot, no editing. I don't know how many takes (a lot). I just count it as practice. No click track. Very raw, but that's how I like it. I reserve the right to come back and develop this into a screaming hard rock ballad in the future. :)



Oh, the guest vocalist in the last second or two was Anna. She always has to show me up.



I think this is how I am going to start recording now, just so I can get something out there while I am learning. At some point I will include some other instruments, but I have a long way to go with just the guitar right now.





Picture in the video by

Yuri Efremov

@24frames_majestic