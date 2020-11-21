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New and Dangerous Covid-19 Strains, Aussie Strain Spreads 5 Times Faster, US Militias Prepping for Civil War, and More 11.21.2020
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784 views • November 21, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
---
New Strains of COVID Could Render Vaccines Completely Useless, And 2 Dangerous Mutations Are Already Spreading
Submitted by Loren
by Tyler Durden Fri, 11/20/2020 - 19:40
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/new-strains-covid-could-render-vaccines-completely-useless-and-2-dangerous-mutations-are
--
Covid-19 strain behind outbreak in Australia 'spreads FIVE TIMES quicker than normal', official claims
Submitted by Karen
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8962949/Covid-19-strain-outbreak-Australia-spreads-FIVE-TIMES-quicker-normal.html
--
'BE READY' Inside the far-right American ‘militia networks’ arming themselves for ‘Civil War’ as Joe Biden becomes president
Submitted by Karen
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1812487/inside-far-right-militia-groups-joe-biden/
--
Fireball Report:
https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=-1&;year=2020&num_report_select=-99&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=
--
CENSORED in U.S. – Millions Across Europe Protest New Lockdowns
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/censored-in-u-s-millions-across-europe-protest-new-lockdowns/
--
Dr. Fauci Says Vaccine Skeptics Pose A Serious Threat To Public Health
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/dr-fauci-says-vaccine-skeptics-pose-serious-threat-public-health
--
MailChimp bans holistic health expert for teaching truth about Covid-19
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-20-mailchimp-bans-holistic-health-expert-truth-covid19.html
--
Vice TV Sets Debut of ‘While the Rest of Us Die: Secrets of America’s Shadow Government’ With Jeffrey Wright
https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/while-the-rest-of-us-die-vice-tv-1234829368/
--
Doomsday & The President | WHILE THE REST OF US DIE (Full version)
https://youtu.be/pXvcqjyRnVs
--
The Pandemic May End, But We Can Expect Perpetual Mask Mandates in the Future
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/20/the-pandemic-may-end-but-we-can-expect-perpetual-mask-mandates-in-the-future-n1164560
--
There Is An End Game | David Icke
https://youtu.be/JO8ewrgKLVs
--
Report #208 | Breaking News: Celeste Solum on HIgh Dangers to Humans from COVID PCR Tests & Hydrogel
https://youtu.be/Vzj2BXExthE
--
Vaccinations in December
https://youtu.be/T5QkrSfI0lI
--
G-20 summit opens as leaders urge united response to virus
https://apnews.com/article/dubai-saudi-arabia-united-arab-emirates-summits-coronavirus-pandemic-c1578e2b7d2a0b8caec43b0889dd4684
--
Nevada facing double-bind of rising cases, limping economy
https://apnews.com/article/las-vegas-nevada-coronavirus-pandemic-economy-990b71f7dc45ebe171e69cc242ef4e4a
--
Asia Today: South Korea mulls steps as new virus cases rise
https://apnews.com/article/seoul-south-korea-coronavirus-pandemic-asia-japan-22d040969ba498b35b2d6b68ff236852
--
Some governors ignore CDC advice on Thanksgiving gatherings
https://apnews.com/article/public-health-kristi-noem-holidays-coronavirus-pandemic-thanksgiving-16fbe0ddd10150c4bd07553452abcc48
--
Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May
https://apnews.com/article/new-york-new-york-city-coronavirus-pandemic-health-california-e127e1b20f80ea521e9a3fa7c1b5bdf2
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
---
New Strains of COVID Could Render Vaccines Completely Useless, And 2 Dangerous Mutations Are Already Spreading
Submitted by Loren
by Tyler Durden Fri, 11/20/2020 - 19:40
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/new-strains-covid-could-render-vaccines-completely-useless-and-2-dangerous-mutations-are
--
Covid-19 strain behind outbreak in Australia 'spreads FIVE TIMES quicker than normal', official claims
Submitted by Karen
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8962949/Covid-19-strain-outbreak-Australia-spreads-FIVE-TIMES-quicker-normal.html
--
'BE READY' Inside the far-right American ‘militia networks’ arming themselves for ‘Civil War’ as Joe Biden becomes president
Submitted by Karen
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1812487/inside-far-right-militia-groups-joe-biden/
--
Fireball Report:
https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=-1&;year=2020&num_report_select=-99&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=
--
CENSORED in U.S. – Millions Across Europe Protest New Lockdowns
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/censored-in-u-s-millions-across-europe-protest-new-lockdowns/
--
Dr. Fauci Says Vaccine Skeptics Pose A Serious Threat To Public Health
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/dr-fauci-says-vaccine-skeptics-pose-serious-threat-public-health
--
MailChimp bans holistic health expert for teaching truth about Covid-19
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-20-mailchimp-bans-holistic-health-expert-truth-covid19.html
--
Vice TV Sets Debut of ‘While the Rest of Us Die: Secrets of America’s Shadow Government’ With Jeffrey Wright
https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/while-the-rest-of-us-die-vice-tv-1234829368/
--
Doomsday & The President | WHILE THE REST OF US DIE (Full version)
https://youtu.be/pXvcqjyRnVs
--
The Pandemic May End, But We Can Expect Perpetual Mask Mandates in the Future
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/20/the-pandemic-may-end-but-we-can-expect-perpetual-mask-mandates-in-the-future-n1164560
--
There Is An End Game | David Icke
https://youtu.be/JO8ewrgKLVs
--
Report #208 | Breaking News: Celeste Solum on HIgh Dangers to Humans from COVID PCR Tests & Hydrogel
https://youtu.be/Vzj2BXExthE
--
Vaccinations in December
https://youtu.be/T5QkrSfI0lI
--
G-20 summit opens as leaders urge united response to virus
https://apnews.com/article/dubai-saudi-arabia-united-arab-emirates-summits-coronavirus-pandemic-c1578e2b7d2a0b8caec43b0889dd4684
--
Nevada facing double-bind of rising cases, limping economy
https://apnews.com/article/las-vegas-nevada-coronavirus-pandemic-economy-990b71f7dc45ebe171e69cc242ef4e4a
--
Asia Today: South Korea mulls steps as new virus cases rise
https://apnews.com/article/seoul-south-korea-coronavirus-pandemic-asia-japan-22d040969ba498b35b2d6b68ff236852
--
Some governors ignore CDC advice on Thanksgiving gatherings
https://apnews.com/article/public-health-kristi-noem-holidays-coronavirus-pandemic-thanksgiving-16fbe0ddd10150c4bd07553452abcc48
--
Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May
https://apnews.com/article/new-york-new-york-city-coronavirus-pandemic-health-california-e127e1b20f80ea521e9a3fa7c1b5bdf2
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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