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[Mar 6, 2017] Bryan Callen - What Does He Know About PizzaGate? Everything or Nothing? CFR Connection? (Warning: Strong Language and Adult Themes)
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66 views • March 24, 2020
VIEWER DISCRETION is highly encouraged. Please note that this video is not suitable for minors or for those who do not want to hear adult language or explicit sexual descriptions. This video explores the recent reactions to #PizzaGate by comedian, actor and podcast host Bryan Callen. Bryan had a strange reaction to the subject during a Joe Rogan podcast. The video reviews Bryan's stories of his sexual past including being molested at a young age, several near gay experiences and even an "Eyes Wide Shut" style experience where celebrities are present and wearing porcelain masks.
The interesting points are covered including why someone who has inside knowledge and experience in Hollywood would get so triggered by #PizzaGate. I then explore the possibility that his reaction has something to do with his father Michael Callen who is a big bank executive and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, who have been accused of being the acting body and essentially the New World Order.
The interesting points are covered including why someone who has inside knowledge and experience in Hollywood would get so triggered by #PizzaGate. I then explore the possibility that his reaction has something to do with his father Michael Callen who is a big bank executive and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, who have been accused of being the acting body and essentially the New World Order.
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