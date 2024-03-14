Create New Account
Clashes at Nekhoteevka checkpoint on the border with Ukraine during yesterday' attempt at breakthrough into Belgograd region
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Footage of the battles for the Nekhoteevka checkpoint on the border with Ukraine during yesterday’s attempt by militants to break through into the territory of the Belgorod region.

Source @Intel Slava Z

