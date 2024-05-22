Get faster internet, no blocked websites with my pacsteam hack here
THIS is why: THEY WANT TO KILL EVERYONE - and I mean: EVERYONE !!!!
Since 2007 with the SPARS webpage and plans to 2010 with LOCKSTEP and 2019 with EVENT201 I have made movies to warn about ALL of this - but now IT IS ALL HAPPENING - watch these, I would like YOU to decide this on your own:
sustainability and eternal life technology are TWO sides of the same AGENDA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eXftFG5j0fGk/
Artificial Intelligence And CBDC Is Here To Destroy Humanity FOREVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gyB3nJm2ZPR5/
THEY WANT YOU DEAD !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.