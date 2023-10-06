Create New Account
Who Are 'They'?
They are not human — according to ancient history, religion, mythology and occult tradition.

They have been manipulating humanity from the shadows for millennia.


Reese Reports | 6 October 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=652072cdc864bae589a66bef

