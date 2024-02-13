Create New Account
Treason
Son of the Republic
Published 14 hours ago

What [P]resident Joe [Bidan] and Congress are doing to the American people is treasonous.

While you were enjoying your weekend, Congress was busy trying send another $95B to Ukraine & Israel.


Redacted News | This Is Treasonous What They're Doing To The American People! (13 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/jhMmDd_WqOM

Keywords
treasonvladimir putincorruptiondeep staterand paulisraelgovernment spendingmoney launderingjoe bidenglobalismukrainechuck schumermilitary-industrial complexnatokhazariawar machinemoney pitscott ritterclayton morris

