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Your Government Wants You Dead | Vernon Coleman
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95 views • June 29, 2020
International best-selling author, Doctor Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, estimates that between 100,000 and 150,000 old people have been murdered during the coronavirus hoax. He explains how and why. He also explains how governments are deliberately withdrawing health care in order to kill younger people who are ill.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of all the videos (including the ones that YouTube banned) are also on the website.
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of all the videos (including the ones that YouTube banned) are also on the website.
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
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