Confirmed! The Timeline of Messiah's Return - Observational Proof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Something absolutely fantastic happened in March 2024. I had been waiting for what happened for 20 years. What was this event? It was the observation of the state of the winter barley harvest in Israel. This is probably one of THE most important videos I’ve ever released. The expected countdown to Messiah's return is ready to start. Those who are watching and who understand God’s calendar can be assured that God’s timing has once again been shown to be perfect.