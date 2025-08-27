BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Confirmed! The Timeline of Messiah's Return - Observational Proof
Eclipse Event Signs
Eclipse Event Signs
31 views • 1 day ago

Something absolutely fantastic happened in March 2024. I had been waiting for what happened for 20 years. What was this event? It was the observation of the state of the winter barley harvest in Israel. This is probably one of THE most important videos I’ve ever released. The expected countdown to Messiah's return is ready to start. Those who are watching and who understand God’s calendar can be assured that God’s timing has once again been shown to be perfect.

Keywords
jesusprophecyisraelbarleyrevelationcalendarreturn
