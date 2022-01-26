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Booster Shots Come And Get Your Booster Shots
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138 views • January 26, 2022
We dont agree with referring to the vaxxed as sheep, a lot of them have woken up and realized they have been had by con artists. Spiritual war is no place to mock the innocent who believe they are doing the right thing. Calling them sheep now is just cruel. Mock the wicked and be gentle with those with of pure intentions.
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