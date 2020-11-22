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California governor orders curfew - Huntington Beach responds appropriately
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275 views • November 22, 2020
Gavin Newsom's reign as dictator may be on shaky ground as fed-up people stand up.
It is better to die on your feet than live on your knees.
A man who won't stand for something falls for anything.
It is better to die on your feet than live on your knees.
A man who won't stand for something falls for anything.
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