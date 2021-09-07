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Dr. Richard Urso Reveals Lies about Hydroxychloroquine by MSM and Democrats
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288 views • September 07, 2021
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Reposted from America's Frontline Doctors. This important video featuring Dr. Richard Urso describes the lies pumped out for political, and financial reasons about the use of Hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19.
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
Reposted from America's Frontline Doctors. This important video featuring Dr. Richard Urso describes the lies pumped out for political, and financial reasons about the use of Hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19.
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
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