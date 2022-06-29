Western "community of values" tolerates massacre

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Those adhering to the
community of “western values” sanction Russia as the most evil aggressor
because of its invasion of Ukraine. In contrast, the same West turns a blind
eye to the devastating massacres committed by Saudi Arabia in Yemen. But the
West is also strangely silent towards the Turkish leader Erdogan, even though
he openly bombs Kurds, whom he previously declared to be terrorists without
further ado.
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