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International Weather Wars - 16 April 2022 - Featuring : Australia, Philippines, Indonesia, UK, USA
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80 views • April 16, 2022
Featuring : Australia, Philippines, Indonesia, UK, USA
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
https://antiweathermodification.weebly.com/
Australia
https://www.thejournal.ie/cloud-seeding-australia-rains-5733332-Apr2022/
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/03/14/weather/cloud-seeding-weather-modification-wxn/index.html
https://handelaviation.com.au/
https://www.snowyhydro.com.au/generation/cloud-seeding/
Philippines
https://www.manilatimes.net/2022/04/07/news/national/one-day-rain-slightly-raised-angat-water-level/1839154
https://web.archive.org/web/20220407115653/https://www.philstar.com/business/2022/04/06/2172498/laguna-de-bay
Indonesia
https://news.mongabay.com/2022/04/indonesias-riau-province-declares-state-of-emergency-ahead-of-fire-season/
University of Bath - UK Drone Test
https://www.bath.ac.uk/announcements/let-it-rain-boosting-showers-where-water-is-scarce/
UK - Ministry of Defence - Qinetiq - Army Technology
https://www.army-technology.com/analysis/defence-climate-change-netzero-qinetiq-uk-mod-supply-chain/
Oregon, USA
https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_558.020
https://www.heraldnet.com/news/weather-modifiers-see-fog-removing-tech-at-medford-airport/
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
https://antiweathermodification.weebly.com/
Australia
https://www.thejournal.ie/cloud-seeding-australia-rains-5733332-Apr2022/
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/03/14/weather/cloud-seeding-weather-modification-wxn/index.html
https://handelaviation.com.au/
https://www.snowyhydro.com.au/generation/cloud-seeding/
Philippines
https://www.manilatimes.net/2022/04/07/news/national/one-day-rain-slightly-raised-angat-water-level/1839154
https://web.archive.org/web/20220407115653/https://www.philstar.com/business/2022/04/06/2172498/laguna-de-bay
Indonesia
https://news.mongabay.com/2022/04/indonesias-riau-province-declares-state-of-emergency-ahead-of-fire-season/
University of Bath - UK Drone Test
https://www.bath.ac.uk/announcements/let-it-rain-boosting-showers-where-water-is-scarce/
UK - Ministry of Defence - Qinetiq - Army Technology
https://www.army-technology.com/analysis/defence-climate-change-netzero-qinetiq-uk-mod-supply-chain/
Oregon, USA
https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_558.020
https://www.heraldnet.com/news/weather-modifiers-see-fog-removing-tech-at-medford-airport/
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