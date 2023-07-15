Mass Vaccination: MEDIA dropping like flies - Part 2

The global media machine took hundreds of millions (possibly billions) of
dollars from government and pharma giants to run favourable vaccine
propoganda to manipulate the masses.
Now many of the employees of these media companies are dropping dead and getting very sick. Is it a result of the very product their employers were paid to peddle???
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
