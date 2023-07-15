Create New Account
Mass Vaccination: MEDIA dropping like flies - Part 2
Published Yesterday

The global media machine took hundreds of millions (possibly billions) of dollars from government and pharma giants to run favourable vaccine propoganda to manipulate the masses.
Now many of the employees of these media companies are dropping dead and getting very sick. Is it a result of the very product their employers were paid to peddle???

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984

mediadeathspart 2mass vaccination

