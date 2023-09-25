David Kurten: Online Safety Bill becomes law - internet freedom destroyed (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel David Kurten at:-
20 Sept 2023
The Online Safety Act will give Ofcom the power to fine social media platforms for 'hate speech' posted by users and destroy private messaging services.
Join the Heritage Party to defend free speech: heritageparty.prg
