The Mystery of Donald Trump’s Truth Social Posts: The President’s Daily Schedule and an Empty Vessel in a Time of Crisis

Is Trump really writing his own Truth Social posts? Inside the Oval Office schedule and the growing questions about who controls the President’s daily messages.

A new look at President Trump’s tightly packed daily schedule — from early Executive Time and intelligence briefings to managing the Iran conflict and the economy — raises serious doubts about the origin of his recent lengthy, uncharacteristic Truth Social posts. As the White House grapples with war, crashing polls, and major files, the tone and timing of messages attacking influencers and issuing dramatic threats appear scripted by others. This 200-word overview examines the disconnect between presidential duties and online activity without taking sides.

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Read the article at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-mystery-of-donald-trumps-truth

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