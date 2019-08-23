© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The TAPS Act, Predictive Policing, and a PreCrime Dystopian Nightmare?
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
214 views • August 23, 2019
If you’ve seen the film minority report - or read the Philip K Dick short story it’s based on, you’re familiar with the idea of “precrime.” It’s a dystopian vision of a predictive policing system where government detains people before they commit a given crime.
Is that what the TAPS Act is going to do in Congress? Plus predictive policing with Palantir and LASER in Los Angeles.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 23, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Threat Assessment, Prevention, and Safety (TAPS) press release
https://babin.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=2376
HR838 full text
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/838/text?format=txt
How Liberty Dies
http://www.campaignforliberty.org/how-liberty-dies
Complete Analysis
https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/the-federal-threat-assessment-prevention-and-safety-taps-act-a-complete-analysis/
LAPD Palantir Predictive Policing
https://theintercept.com/2018/05/11/predictive-policing-surveillance-los-angeles/
The LAPD Has A New Surveillance Formula, Powered By Palantir
https://theappeal.org/the-lapd-has-a-new-surveillance-formula-powered-by-palantir-1e277a95762a/
Is that what the TAPS Act is going to do in Congress? Plus predictive policing with Palantir and LASER in Los Angeles.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 23, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Threat Assessment, Prevention, and Safety (TAPS) press release
https://babin.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=2376
HR838 full text
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/838/text?format=txt
How Liberty Dies
http://www.campaignforliberty.org/how-liberty-dies
Complete Analysis
https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/the-federal-threat-assessment-prevention-and-safety-taps-act-a-complete-analysis/
LAPD Palantir Predictive Policing
https://theintercept.com/2018/05/11/predictive-policing-surveillance-los-angeles/
The LAPD Has A New Surveillance Formula, Powered By Palantir
https://theappeal.org/the-lapd-has-a-new-surveillance-formula-powered-by-palantir-1e277a95762a/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.