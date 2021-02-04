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Patriot Resistance: DHS/CISA Allow Biden Coup via Election Fraud
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41 views • February 04, 2021
Patriot Resistance Communiqué for the Day Feb. 4, 2021: The enemy was allowed to walk in through the back door...
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vdkhdz-patriot-resistance-dhs-and-cisa-are-paper-tigers-election-security.html
DHS - Election Security
https://www.dhs.gov/topic/election-security
Patriot Resistance: The Coup in Myanmar vs. the Coup in USA
https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2021/02/click-here-to-watch-video-rumble_3.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vdkhdz-patriot-resistance-dhs-and-cisa-are-paper-tigers-election-security.html
DHS - Election Security
https://www.dhs.gov/topic/election-security
Patriot Resistance: The Coup in Myanmar vs. the Coup in USA
https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2021/02/click-here-to-watch-video-rumble_3.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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