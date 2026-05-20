Thomas Massie Primary, How the Hyper Rich Flexed Their Muscle!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this commentary, we discuss how the hyper rich showed their muscle in the Massie primary in Kentucky. How the billionaire class eliminate the competition to get rich and then use their wealth to help the few control the many. Why Mr. Massie should have long since been an independent since his values are not of the Republican party. The Republican party is NOT a fiscally conservative party.