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Wokester Love Poem
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1 view • August 20, 2021
A cute little poem about infatuation and blind trust
Vaccine Love Poem - Poetic entertainment
Spoken Word Poetry - Awaken my body with your spike protein .... Let's take this Bull by the horns!
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HB Wine Poet Channel:
Poetic Entertainment designed to inspire, enlighten and empower people of good will. Perfect for you, your family and your community. Sometimes political, sometimes educational, sometimes spiritual but always tasteful, respectful and firmly grounded in Faith, Hope, Love and Levity.
Enjoy!
Vaccine Love Poem - Poetic entertainment
Spoken Word Poetry - Awaken my body with your spike protein .... Let's take this Bull by the horns!
.
HB Wine Poet Channel:
Poetic Entertainment designed to inspire, enlighten and empower people of good will. Perfect for you, your family and your community. Sometimes political, sometimes educational, sometimes spiritual but always tasteful, respectful and firmly grounded in Faith, Hope, Love and Levity.
Enjoy!
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