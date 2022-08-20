X22 SPOTLIGHT General Flynn & Clay Clark - Information War, The People Are Overwhelming The [DS],

X22 SPOTLIGHT - Information War, The People Are Overwhelming The [DS], We Are Taking Back Our CountryToday’s Guest: General Flynn & Clay Clark



Website: General Flynn

https://generalflynn.com

https://linktr.ee/genflynn

Time To Free America

https://timetofreeamerica.com

Timeline

https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

With more than 33 years of service in the United States military and current Chairman of America’s Future, General Flynn’s military career culminated as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and as the nation’s highest serving military intelligence officer. After retiring from the Army in 2014 and as a private citizen, General Flynn went on to serve in a variety of business, educational, and non-profit roles, to include supporting veterans’ organizations around the country, something he continues to do today.

General Flynn is a National Bestselling Author, holds three master’s degrees, and is recipient of numerous military, intelligence and law enforcement awards. The conversation begins with General Flynn discussing Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. This could start WWIII.

We are in an information war and the patriots are winning. The [DS]/[WEF] are failing to bring us into the Great Reset/CBDC. The people are waking up and they are seeing the truth. We as a people need to keep pushing back, vote and overwhelm their system of cheating, we will take back America.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Prepare Today



SAVE 250 DOLLARS on EACH

Three-Month Food Kit

http://preparewithx22.com











