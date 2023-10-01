Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RFK Jr. Responds To A C-Span Caller Who Labels Him A ‘Conspiracy Theorist’
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3274 Subscribers
55 views
Published 19 hours ago

MIRRORED from Vigilant Fox

CALLER: “Your conspiracy theories – they literally scare us ... 5G is mass surveillance ... I’m so confused.”

KENNEDY: “You say that 5G is not used for surveillance. Is there really any American left who believes that the government is not spying on the American people? Edward Snowden demonstrated this. I don’t think you’ll find a single member of Congress who, if you ask them, ‘Does the government spy on Americans?’ [who] will tell you no. So, I don’t understand how that’s a conspiracy theory.”

RFK Jr. Responds To A C-Span Caller Who Labels Him A ‘Conspiracy Theorist’


Keywords
robert f kennedy jrconspiracy theoristc-span caller

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket