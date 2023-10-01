MIRRORED from Vigilant Fox
CALLER: “Your conspiracy theories – they literally scare us ... 5G is mass surveillance ... I’m so confused.”
KENNEDY: “You say that 5G is not used for surveillance. Is there really any American left who believes that the government is not spying on the American people? Edward Snowden demonstrated this. I don’t think you’ll find a single member of Congress who, if you ask them, ‘Does the government spy on Americans?’ [who] will tell you no. So, I don’t understand how that’s a conspiracy theory.”
RFK Jr. Responds To A C-Span Caller Who Labels Him A ‘Conspiracy Theorist’
