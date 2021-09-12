THIS EXPLAINS EVERYTHING

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Is this a conspiracy theory too?
If people cannot see all the evil, in everything that is going on, maybe this will help you to understand.
Revelation 12:9
And the great dragon was thrown down, that ancient serpent, who is called the devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world—he was thrown down to the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him.
Mirrored - End Times Productions