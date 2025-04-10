BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trolls, Trump, SRA, Rogan-Austin, Dillon-Malice, Ian CARROLL, Starmer Swords, "Migrants", Jesuits Preachers
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
3 weeks ago

SR 2025-04-09 AUSTIN

 

Topic list:
* Trolling is a WEAPON, not something to ignore or allow as “free speech”.
* The Orange Phallus Ear Piercing...seriously?
* Max Lowen is doing a “free your mind” conference.
* Of “SRA” and transjengas.
* Joe Rogan is pulling “alt media comedians” to AUSTIN.
* Aaron “A.G.” Gregoroff and his $5k - $8k “flip-flops”.
* Johnny apologizes to his girls who have foolishly tattooed their bodies.
* Of Tim Dillon and Michael Malice; entertaining but very controlled.
* Bryan Callen, Ron White, Rosanne Barr all now living in AUSTIN.
* Joe Rogan warns against Donald Trump’s HORRIFIC DEPORTATIONS!
* Mormons and “Danites”: the secret behind the 144,000.
* Ian Carroll EXPOSED.
* The current “Prophet” of Mormonism: Russell Marion Nelson, No. 1.
* Do all “alt media comedians” have only “girlfriends”? “Consummated vs. consecrated”.
* Hooters has gone tits-up.
* Keir Starmer is going to ban “ninja swords”...but their already banned.
* Leftist “Labour” Minister-ette of Parliament Lauren Edwards grovels at the altar of “Asian” rape gangs.
* Who can you rely on for unbiased exposition of Daniel and Revelation?
* Hank Hanegraaf, the Papal Answer-Man.
* Brother White Power baiting more than ever.
* “Chuck” Missler: JUDGED.

