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TRUMPS SECRET PATH TO THE PROMISED LAND + PRESIDENTIAL BLOODLINES by SERIAL BRAIN 2
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406 views • January 16, 2022
Presented by LK DARK TO LIGHT youtube channel of SERIAL BRAIN 2 decodes. SerialBrain2 is a popular poster on 4chan and 8kun on the Q boards who Q often acknowledge his decodes as accurate and on the deepest multilayered level. SerialBrain2 is known for being the best most accurate decoder on the boards.
Follow LK Dark to Light on YT who is the official video composer for SerialBrain2 decodes.
Start at the beginning and watch all videos.
Find me on Gettr @ChicGreekGeek
Follow LK Dark to Light on YT who is the official video composer for SerialBrain2 decodes.
Start at the beginning and watch all videos.
Find me on Gettr @ChicGreekGeek
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