Difference Between Judaism vs. Zionism - Clearing Up the Confusion - Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro

Thirty year Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, author of "The Empty Wagon: Zionism Journey from Identity Crisis to Identity Theft" discusses the difference from the political ideology of Zionism and the religion of Judaism. There is a lot of intentional confusion promoted by Zionists that conflates the political ideology of Zionism with the religion and identity of Judaism and Jews.



Rabbi Shapiro defines first what is a Jew from a traditional orthodox point of view. He goes on to demonstrate how the Jewish identity was stolen by Zionists who attempt to conflate the Jewish identity with the nationalism of Israel. This confusion has led to false accusations of antisemitism when, in fact, one can be anti-Zionist and pro-Judaism and pro-Jews without no contradiction whatsoever.



Listen to this study from Rabbi Shapiro to clarify the differences between the political ideology of Zionism, Israel and Judaism from the view of a 30 year Orthodox Rabbi. Adds a clarity to this issue that few understand these days including Jews themselves as well. Full course of Jewish Anit-Zionism is available from palestinenexus.com.



