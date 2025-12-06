BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Declassified: FBI Files Expose CIA Satanic Child Trafficking Ring
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
103 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • 4 days ago

In this chilling Wartime Weekly Report, John Michael Chambers presents a bombshell investigation into declassified FBI documents that confirm the darkest warnings of former FBI Chief Chad Gunderson—exposing a CIA-run satanic child trafficking network known as "The Finders."


What the Files Reveal:


The 1987 Tallahassee child abduction case linked to the CIA


DOJ blocks prosecutions; entire child protection units wiped out


McMartin Preschool tunnels, bones, and pentagrams—just as the children described


Whistleblower deaths, intercepted evidence, and systemic cover-ups


This is not conspiracy—it’s documented history. From Pizzagate patterns to CPS corruption, the evidence is now public. The battle between dark and light is real, and the declassification of these files marks a critical moment in the global defense war.The Finders, CIA child trafficking, FBI documents, McMartin Preschool, Pizzagate, Chad Gunderson, DOJ cover-up, whistleblower deaths, CPS corruption, John Michael Chambers, Wartime Weekly Report, declassified evidenceThe Finders, CIA child trafficking, FBI documents, McMartin Preschool, Pizzagate, Chad Gunderson, DOJ cover-up, whistleblower deaths, CPS corruption, John Michael Chambers, Wartime Weekly Report, declassified evidence


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
pizzagatefbi documentsjohn michael chambersmcmartin preschoolthe finderscps corruptiondoj cover-upwartime weekly reportcia child traffickingchad gundersonwhistleblower deathsdeclassified evidence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy