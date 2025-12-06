Declassified: FBI Files Expose CIA Satanic Child Trafficking Ring

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this chilling Wartime Weekly Report, John Michael Chambers presents a bombshell investigation into declassified FBI documents that confirm the darkest warnings of former FBI Chief Chad Gunderson—exposing a CIA-run satanic child trafficking network known as "The Finders."
What the Files Reveal:
The 1987 Tallahassee child abduction case linked to the CIA
DOJ blocks prosecutions; entire child protection units wiped out
McMartin Preschool tunnels, bones, and pentagrams—just as the children described
Whistleblower deaths, intercepted evidence, and systemic cover-ups
This is not conspiracy—it’s documented history. From Pizzagate patterns to CPS corruption, the evidence is now public. The battle between dark and light is real, and the declassification of these files marks a critical moment in the global defense war.The Finders, CIA child trafficking, FBI documents, McMartin Preschool, Pizzagate, Chad Gunderson, DOJ cover-up, whistleblower deaths, CPS corruption, John Michael Chambers, Wartime Weekly Report, declassified evidenceThe Finders, CIA child trafficking, FBI documents, McMartin Preschool, Pizzagate, Chad Gunderson, DOJ cover-up, whistleblower deaths, CPS corruption, John Michael Chambers, Wartime Weekly Report, declassified evidence
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.
🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨
Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.
This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.
👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/
ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!
https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting
Follow JMC Here
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.