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THE BIBLE BELIEVERS SUNDAY SERVICE: From The End Of The World To The Rapture-JUNE 22 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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The end times timeline does not terminate with man building a better world, repairing the damage of sin, or finally learning how to govern himself. It ends with the present heaven and earth fleeing away from the face of the One seated on the Great White Throne. Revelation 20 shows the final collapse of Adam’s ruined world system, followed by the judgment of every lost soul who rejected the light God gave them. From that fearful scene, the prophetic timeline begins to unfold in reverse: the Great White Throne requires the end of the Millennium, the Millennium requires the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, the Second Coming requires the completion of the time of Jacob’s trouble, and the Tribulation requires the removal of the blood-bought Church before the wrath of God is poured out.


“And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?” Matthew 24:3 (KJB)


That is why the Bible believer is not waiting for the end of the world; we are waiting for the Lord from heaven. The next event for the body of Christ is not the mark of the beast, the rise of Antichrist, or the opening of the seals in Revelation 6, but the blessed hope of Titus 2:13 and the catching away of the Church in 1 Thessalonians 4. When you start at the end and work backward, the rightly divided timeline becomes clear. God will judge this world, restore Israel, reign from Jerusalem, destroy the final rebellion, judge the lost dead, dissolve the first creation, and make all things new. But before that final chain of events begins in earnest, the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, and the Church will be gone. Today we look at the end times prophetic timeline in reverse!


YOU ARE INVITED: Come and be a part of our live and in-person Sunday Service starting at 11:00AM at the Bible Believers Church at the Bookstore in Palatka, Florida.


STUDY NOTES FOR TODAY'S MESSAGE: https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/bible...

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biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
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