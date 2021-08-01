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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1806 - Melody Gambetty - Short report on the crime
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30 views • August 01, 2021
Williams broke into Melody’s home and attacked her. He stabbed her, before cutting off her fingers and decapitating her. He then set her apartment on fire before fleeing. After he was arrested it was discovered that Williams had some of Melody’s body parts in a suitcase in his home.
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