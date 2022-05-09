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Biden To Allegedly Make DRASTIC Move Against Supreme Court In Response To Draft Leak
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150 views • May 09, 2022
NextNewsNetwork.com reports, Demand Justice, a liberal group with ties to Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, emailed supporters on Tuesday saying the “clearest solution” to protect “constitutional rights” to abortion is to expand the Court.
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