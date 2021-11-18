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The gates of heaven are open Now, Send you request and expect an answer: Prophecy
What Do You Got To Lose?
What Do You Got To Lose?
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52 views • November 18, 2021
Prophetic Word, November 17th 2021.
The word was given while I was helping a friend maintain his garden, just when I was trimming a hedge. I do not have a clock but just estimate it might be around 10am.
It speaks about the Gates of Heaven that are open now and how the Lord will answer our request.
Not like how most bureaucrats in government offices use to work.
So, send your requests, your petitions NOW.

Scripture:
John 14:13-14; 16:23-26
Matthew 25:1-13
John 18:36

The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-17-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-17-gates-of-heaven-are-open-now/

If you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
godheavenholy spiritlighttruthprophecypropheticyeshuaspirittorahpetitionpraiseangelslordgatesprophetsopengates of heavenanswerrequestelohimbindernowski
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