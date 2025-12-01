BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How They Killed the Electric Car: Hidden History, Fake “Green” Tech and Control
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
103 views • 1 day ago

Electric cars are not a new miracle of modern science, they are a century old technology that was pushed, sabotaged and repackaged to fit a control agenda. We share the real history of electric vehicles from the 1800s to today, showing how early electric trains, cabs, carriages and city cars were already proving the concept long before the internal combustion engine took over. They talk about the patent trap, the lightbulb “mafia,” why MPG barely improved in a hundred years. Is the electric car push is really about saving the planet or locking humanity into a one way, one world system? Hour one is free for everyone on the website. Members gain instant access to full shows, our solar investigation video series and the two hour film Shoot The Moon.


BECOME A MEMBER:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


FULL SHOW - EPISODE 579 - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/579-control-limitation-24-7-tracking-the-age-of-electricity/


MORE LINKS:

https://linktr.ee/crrow777

historynew world orderelectricitysocial engineeringindustryprofitelectric carsautomobilecars
