Doctor : The Intercept Plagiarized “DHS Leaks” To Hide The Real Bombshell
Published Yesterday |

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai joins Kristi Leigh to call out the Intercept for its “DHS Leaks” article. He says the news outlet plagiarized what he exposed two years ago in an effort to hide its own involvement in censorship efforts. He also accuses Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald for being complicit. Dr. Ayyadurai offers his solution to fighting the globalist takeover.

Keywords
interceptthekristishivaayyaduraileigh

