Doctor : The Intercept Plagiarized “DHS Leaks” To Hide The Real Bombshell

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai joins Kristi Leigh to call out the Intercept for its “DHS Leaks” article. He says the news outlet plagiarized what he exposed two years ago in an effort to hide its own involvement in censorship efforts. He also accuses Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald for being complicit. Dr. Ayyadurai offers his solution to fighting the globalist takeover.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.