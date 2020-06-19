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"ENEMY OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE" - We Need A Revolution Against "Systemically Leftist" Media - 1974-9A
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5 views • June 19, 2020
#Trump2020  #President Trump #PeteSantilli #TRUMPTWEETS 


THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1974 - Friday - June 12, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/GSg2wy3baZQ  


"ENEMY OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE" - We Need A Revolution Against "Systemically Leftist" Media - 1974-9A

Host Mark Levin exposed the mainstream media’s glaring hypocrisy when it comes to the First Amendment, in particular the right to “peaceably assemble,” and how they completely flipped their narrative on the topic in less that one month. “They support peaceful protests, they keep telling us,” Levin said. “Except, of course, if it’s people who want their jobs, and their lives, and their businesses back.” Levin played a revealing video montage to highlight the stark contrast between the media’s reaction to anti-lockdown protests amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the violent riots following the death of George Floyd.  “ENEMY OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE” – We Need A Revolution Against “Systemically Leftist” Media – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/pbUz30qPamT


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