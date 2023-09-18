Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 16-17

▪️Ukrainian drones again tried to attack Russian rear regions.

In Moscow region, air defense units intercepted all the vehicles, preventing damage and casualties.

▪️Another enemy drone tried to attack Shaykovka Airbase in Kaluga region.

The drone was promptly detected and destroyed by the crew of the Mi-28 helicopter.

▪️Nevertheless, one of the Ukrainian drones managed to hit a fuel tank on the oil depot territory in Oryol.

The resulting fire was promptly eliminated by the operational services staff.

▪️At the same time, Ukrainian units continued to strike at the settlements of Kursk region.

As a result of the shelling, a man was killed in Plekhovo, and three civilians were wounded in Uspenovka.

▪️Russian troops have twice launched missile attacks at a tank factory in Kharkiv.

Workshops where repairs were carried out, as well as ammunition depots and equipment parking were struck.

▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut defence, the AFU continues to attack in the area of Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

Russian troops are holding the defence near the railway line and do not allow the enemy to break through to it.

▪️Ukrainian units do not stop the artillery terror of the settlements of Donetsk agglomeration.

A market in Svitlodars'k came under massive fire from the HIMARS MLRS: seven civilians were killed.

