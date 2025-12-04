Neocon John Bolton urges Republicans to oppose Trump’s Ukraine plan, saying even the ‘whiff of peace’ shouldn’t stop weapons flow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Bolton urges Republicans to oppose Trump’s Ukraine plan, saying even the ‘whiff of peace’ shouldn’t stop weapons flow
Follow me Irish Man In Russia (http://t.me/irishmaninrussia) and Bowes Chay (https://x.com/BowesChay?t=QFoJsi-uSAZs44kgWy2SIQ&s=35) on X, Chay Bowes (https://youtube.com/@boweschay?si=xRuXt5sHRPmwID_h)