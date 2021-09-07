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DANGER-WARNING This Is Not an Involuntary Transhuman Movement
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192 views • September 07, 2021
These are the last days. This video will address the lie about forgiveness and the vaccine. This is a warning to all those that remain unvaccinated from this scamdemic. This isn't something that can be forgiven through prayer. The Devil is playing for keeps. Watch now for a better future. People are not volunteering to be changed into something less than human. They are being hijacked genetically without
them even knowing it. There is NO GOING BACK to what they once were. Just don't do it!
Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
SoundWorKs 2021.
them even knowing it. There is NO GOING BACK to what they once were. Just don't do it!
Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
SoundWorKs 2021.
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