Lawyer Ron Gibson joins me on the heels of our interview concerning 12 presumptions the US courts have about you that must be challenged to talk about his specialty: Land Patents. Ron will tell you why land patents are important and why you don't actually own the land you are on without one. He'll also tell you the benefits of land patents and provide some incredible examples of how land patents helped people fight banks against foreclosure of their homes.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/land-patents-how-to-truly-own-your-land-protect-it-video/

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