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Bidenit pulassa - Kiinalainen toimittaja kertoo kovalevyistä jotka on lähetetty DOJ:lle ja Trumpille
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11 views • October 23, 2020
Video on nauhoitettu syyskuun lopulla.
"Presidentinvaaleissa tulee tapahtumaan jotain todella yllättävää."
Kovalevyillä on todisteet Bidenien Kiina-suhteesta sekä paljon muuta arkaluontoista materiaalia.
These hard drives contained, essentially, all the blackmail the Chinese had on Hunter Biden, as well as blackmail about US Congressmen, Xi's financial assets, a pedophilic sex tape involving Hunter Biden, and the Chinese plan to take over the US and the UN.
"Presidentinvaaleissa tulee tapahtumaan jotain todella yllättävää."
Kovalevyillä on todisteet Bidenien Kiina-suhteesta sekä paljon muuta arkaluontoista materiaalia.
These hard drives contained, essentially, all the blackmail the Chinese had on Hunter Biden, as well as blackmail about US Congressmen, Xi's financial assets, a pedophilic sex tape involving Hunter Biden, and the Chinese plan to take over the US and the UN.
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