The Mark Of The Beast Is Not Coming; It Is Already Here: ALL NATIONS AND MEN BE DECEIVED

Those marked will be used to help the devil set up his final kingdom on earth where he is worshipped as God. The devil deceives the whole world and most who claim to serve God. In a one world religion he will use those serving his as God to legislate to kill off the true worshippers in Christ remaining. But first he must use the love of money to continue to sift faith with fear in the least things by setting up a one world monetary system that is cashless and digital to target for suffering those not marked.. They will choose to save their lives or lose their lives for Christ sake. Most will continue to buy and sell, eat and drink, plant and build, just like the days of Noah .