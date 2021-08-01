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I REGRET HAVING THE VACCINE. ASK ME WHY --- MAN ON THE STREET INTERVIEW.
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531 views • August 01, 2021
Man on the street wearing a t-shirt that says "I regret having the vaccine, ask me why".
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: Sergeant Major
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: Sergeant Major
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