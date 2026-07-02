AI Charlie Kirk vs Antifa Family Feud Video -- "How To + Learnings"

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Here is a how to on the recent AI video I made on Charlie Kirk and turning point USA taking on Antifa in the Family Feud, when Steve Harvey has Antifa escorted out after they threaten to kill everyone. I'm trying to give how to use, the frustrations of AI, and a little insight into what it takes to create videos like this. #AImoviemaking #charliekirk #TPUSA #Antifa #ZeekArkham