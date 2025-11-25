Coastal cities across Syria erupted in mass protests after assaults on Alawite communities in Homs, pulling thousands into the streets in a unified show of anger.

In Jableh, the situation escalated sharply when HTS-led forces opened live fire on demonstrators who marched against the wave of kidnappings and sectarian killings carried out by militants from the ruling Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Video next of Moment HTS-led forces fire live shots at peaceful protesters