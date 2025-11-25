© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coastal cities across Syria erupted in mass protests after assaults on Alawite communities in Homs, pulling thousands into the streets in a unified show of anger.
In Jableh, the situation escalated sharply when HTS-led forces opened live fire on demonstrators who marched against the wave of kidnappings and sectarian killings carried out by militants from the ruling Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.
Video next of Moment HTS-led forces fire live shots at peaceful protesters