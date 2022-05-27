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Ukrainian 'kamikaze' drone SMASHES into a Russian tank turning it into fireball
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284 views • May 27, 2022
The Sun.
Ukrainian 'kamikaze' drone smashing into a Russian tank and turning it into a ball of smoke and fire.
Newsflash obtained the video from the Special Operations Forces (SSO) - the special forces of Ukraine - earlier today (Tuesday, 24th May).
The SSO said (in Ukrainian): "Kamikaze drones Special Operations Forces are destroying the Russian occupiers!
"SSO operators in Ukraine have developed skills in owning another type of modern weapon. An example of this is another destruction of an enemy tank along with the enemy's manpower. According to our soldiers, the Russian occupiers were quietly drinking alcohol at one of the positions, sitting on the armour of their tank. However, the usual Russian occupation was abruptly interrupted by an unexpected attack from the air. A modern kamikaze drone, equipped with a powerful explosive, flew straight into the tank, causing irreparable damage to the enemy. The whole process of destroying the enemy was filmed by a camera located on the killer drone.
"This video is published to the general public for the first time, but it is worth noting that the combat use of kamikaze UAVs is a constant practice for the SSO of Ukraine during the war with Russian invaders. This is a good example of how the help of foreign partners together with the training and professionalism of our soldiers give positive results at the front.
"UPD: Two crews destroyed."
The SSO - which was founded in January 2016 and is headquartered in Kyiv - did not specify where in Ukraine the strike took place.
The footage comes as the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) gave its latest update on enemy losses.
The AFU General Staff said Russia had lost about 29,350 troops between 24th February and 24th May.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fhjoyMgqUg
Ukrainian 'kamikaze' drone smashing into a Russian tank and turning it into a ball of smoke and fire.
Newsflash obtained the video from the Special Operations Forces (SSO) - the special forces of Ukraine - earlier today (Tuesday, 24th May).
The SSO said (in Ukrainian): "Kamikaze drones Special Operations Forces are destroying the Russian occupiers!
"SSO operators in Ukraine have developed skills in owning another type of modern weapon. An example of this is another destruction of an enemy tank along with the enemy's manpower. According to our soldiers, the Russian occupiers were quietly drinking alcohol at one of the positions, sitting on the armour of their tank. However, the usual Russian occupation was abruptly interrupted by an unexpected attack from the air. A modern kamikaze drone, equipped with a powerful explosive, flew straight into the tank, causing irreparable damage to the enemy. The whole process of destroying the enemy was filmed by a camera located on the killer drone.
"This video is published to the general public for the first time, but it is worth noting that the combat use of kamikaze UAVs is a constant practice for the SSO of Ukraine during the war with Russian invaders. This is a good example of how the help of foreign partners together with the training and professionalism of our soldiers give positive results at the front.
"UPD: Two crews destroyed."
The SSO - which was founded in January 2016 and is headquartered in Kyiv - did not specify where in Ukraine the strike took place.
The footage comes as the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) gave its latest update on enemy losses.
The AFU General Staff said Russia had lost about 29,350 troops between 24th February and 24th May.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fhjoyMgqUg
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