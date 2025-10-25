BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Mirror of the World — Liberty Ark Podcast EP09 | Inner Change & Outer Reality
libertyarkpodcast
libertyarkpodcast
7 views • 2 days ago

In The Mirror of the World, Ken, Eliza, and Reina Estela discuss how personal awareness shapes collective experience. Drawing again from The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues, the hosts consider how the systems we challenge often reflect our own consciousness — and how lasting change begins with the individual heart and mind. What we explore: • Why inner transformation precedes outer freedom • How collective systems mirror human belief and fear • The relationship between judgment, projection, and compassion • What “cleaning the lens” means in practical life • Building integrity between thought, word, and action Key takeaway: When we heal perception, the world we see begins to change. Resources & Links: Liberty Ark Podcast Website: https://libertyarkpodcast.com

White Rabbit Academy (affiliate link): https://libertyarkpodcast.com/whiterabbit

X.com/Twitter: https://x.com/libertyarkshow

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LibertyArkPodcast

Substack: https://libertyarkpodcast.substack.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/libertyarkpodcast

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/libertyarkpodcast/ Attribution: Inspired by the unpublished manuscript The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues. Support the show: • Like 👍, subscribe 🔔, and share • Comment below: What have you noticed “mirrored” back to you in your own journey? Disclaimer: This content is for educational and spiritual reflection only. It does not constitute legal, financial, or medical advice. All views are personal opinions shared for awareness and learning. Some links may be affiliate links that help support the show at no additional cost to you.

