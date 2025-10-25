The Mirror of the World — Liberty Ark Podcast EP09 | Inner Change & Outer Reality

In The Mirror of the World, Ken, Eliza, and Reina Estela discuss how personal awareness shapes collective experience. Drawing again from The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues, the hosts consider how the systems we challenge often reflect our own consciousness — and how lasting change begins with the individual heart and mind. What we explore: • Why inner transformation precedes outer freedom • How collective systems mirror human belief and fear • The relationship between judgment, projection, and compassion • What “cleaning the lens” means in practical life • Building integrity between thought, word, and action Key takeaway: When we heal perception, the world we see begins to change. Resources & Links: Liberty Ark Podcast Website: https://libertyarkpodcast.com

