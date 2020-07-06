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TicTac UFO Jakarta, Indonesia - Original Footage
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63 views • July 06, 2020
I filmed this at 07:45 July 5, 2020 Jakarta, Indonesia...
Object (UFO) suddenly appeared above me, was moving from ESE to WSW and moving very slow for a passenger jet. (I am Ex US Air Force and a certified international aircraft mechanic... I know planes...) At 1st thought it was a military drone. No sound what so ever. Clear skies. Length about the size of an air bus. Approximately 3 X's as wide. No wings... I recorded a video from my cell phone at 60 fps 3840 x 2160 16:9 FHD... (for 1 minute 10 seconds...) Last l saw it it just flat out disappeared as it had appeared...
Object (UFO) suddenly appeared above me, was moving from ESE to WSW and moving very slow for a passenger jet. (I am Ex US Air Force and a certified international aircraft mechanic... I know planes...) At 1st thought it was a military drone. No sound what so ever. Clear skies. Length about the size of an air bus. Approximately 3 X's as wide. No wings... I recorded a video from my cell phone at 60 fps 3840 x 2160 16:9 FHD... (for 1 minute 10 seconds...) Last l saw it it just flat out disappeared as it had appeared...
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