Living Off Grid for 46 Years - Al and his Hydroelectric Water Wheel - HaloRock

Diego meets with Al one year after helping him rebuild/refurbish his hydroelectric water wheel. They discuss how the wheel has been performing since, and some of the issues he's faced with it, as well as solutions and plans going forward. Al then gives him a more in-depth view of how he has managed to live on his property in rural Washington state in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States for 46 years. A combination of solar power, his water wheel, and a backup generator provide him with off grid power. While a natural spring provides gravity fed drinking water to his main house, as well as his many unique and custom-built out-buildings (including a sauna cabin). Al and Diego conclude their visit by hiking to the highest point on his 40 acre parcel of land to catch a view of Mt St Helens and reminisce about the 1980 eruption.





